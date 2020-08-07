PORTLAND – For the 2020 grant cycle and in light of COVID-19, MaineCF’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund will support community-based transportation programs, including changes in response to the pandemic, and efforts to keep older 60+ community members socially connected during a time of physical distancing. Grants of up to $10,000 are available.

Nearly a third of older people in Maine live in communities without access to public transportation. For older people, especially those in rural areas, lack of transportation can result in missed medical appointments, malnutrition, and social isolation – all significant threats to good health and quality of life.

The deadline for applications is September 15, 2020. For complete guidelines, application and a list of 2019 grants, visit www.mainecf.org. Last year’s grantees included:

Catholic Charities Maine, to expand SEARCH, a companionship and transportation program for older adults, into unserved rural areas to reduce social isolation and improve connection to community Millinocket Memorial Library, to implement and build a sustainable transportation program People Plus, for expansion and increased capacity for growing the Volunteer Transportation Network currently serving 528 homebound older adults.

If you have questions about this fund, please contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at (207) 761-2440 or [email protected]

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

