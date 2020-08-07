Good things sometimes come out of difficult circumstances, and the current pandemic is no exception. Knowing that many kids are hungry for literary experiences after months away from their usual educational settings, Jan Obery, literacy specialist and member of the Kennebago Lake Camp Owners Association, decided to start the Kennebago Kids Writing Club this summer at the Kennebago Lake Camps. The kids, ranging in age from 7 to 13, have been writing on a variety of topics, and seem very enthusiastic about this adventure.

Six of the kids recently put on a play written by Maine S. (second from right) entitled Can You Hear My Voice, Fernando? The kids described it as a comedy based loosely on the movie Mama Mia. The production was entirely student-led with one of the kids directing and six of the kids acting out the parts. Maine said it was fun to do.

The members of the audience donated generously to the Kennebago Kids Writing Club in appreciation for a job well done. The club members decided to take part of the proceeds from their play to get a treat at the Pine Tree Frosty and then donated the remainder of the money to the Rangeley Public Library. The Library wishes to thank the young actors, directors, and playwrights for their gift.

