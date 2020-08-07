Maine reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no additional deaths.

Four more Mainers have recovered from the disease.

The continued low prevalence of the virus in Maine is allowing schools to reopen with at least a hybrid plan of attending in-person some days and remote learning other days of the week. In many states, the school year is starting with online-only learning.

All counties in Maine were designated “green” which means they could offer in-person school five days per week. The state will update its county designation every two weeks, with checkpoints on Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

The Maine CDC removed three cases from previous reports, most likely because of probable cases that ended up being negative, so Friday’s net number of new cases was 17.

Meanwhile, Maine is still working to get all 22 of its “swab-and-send” locations running, and once they start up, testing capacity will further expand. The swab-and-send sites are designed to be a way for Maine residents to quickly get tested and have results within two days. So far, eight of the sites have opened, including most recently at the Westbrook Public Safety building. The other locations are in Fort Kent, Bar Harbor, Augusta, Brewer, Old Town, Belfast and Calais.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said some nearby states have recently seen upticks in COVID-19 cases, including Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island. So while the prevalence of the virus is currently low in Maine, Shah said, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way.

“There are still large fires of COVID-19 burning across the country,” Shah said. “More recently, more fires are moving closer and closer to Maine.”

This story will be updated.

