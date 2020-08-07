LEWISTON – Liane “Lee” Grover, 73, of Greene, Maine passed away on August 5, 2020, in Lewiston.

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my beautiful wife, Liane Grover. She was an extraordinary person. Loving, kind, gentle, cheerful, and completely accepting of others. It was amazing how Lee would make friends almost instantly. Everyone in her vicinity would get a hug, like it or not. Lee was all about family. She loved me and our children unconditionally. After the kids were old enough to attend school Lee worked part-time at various jobs to help support her family. She was a great cook, seamstress, (making a lot of the kid’s clothing when they were young) and hair stylist. We never had to visit the barber. She enjoyed camping, hiking and the simple things in life that bring family together. She was a joy to all who knew her and will surely be missed. The world was a much better place for having Lee in it.

Lee was born on June 20, 1947, to her parents, George and Lucille (Labonte) Janelle in Lewiston,Maine.

Lee was preceased by her parents, George and Lucille (Labonte) Janelle. She was also predeceased (much too soon) by her loving children, Kevin in 2012,and Jeff in 2015.

Lee is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mike Grover; children, Chris Grover, his wife, Mindy and son, Tyler. Daughter, Laura Grover, her partner, Timm Gamgee and son Malory. Daughter-in-law, Becky Grover, children, Lily and Eli of Falmouth, Maine. Daughter-in-law, Julia of Bedford, Mass. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joanne Gastonguay, daughter Heidi of Turner, Maine. And Dianne Desenberg, husband Mark and children Samantha and Mathew of South Berwick, Maine.

I want to thank the staff at the Woodlands Memory Care Center of Lewiston for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided to Lee for the over three years that Lee was a resident there. I also want to thank Beacon Hospice for their tremendous support and loving care of Lee during these past months. The dedication of these people is simply amazing! There are so many people I want thank for all their love and support during my and Lee’s journey during the years we had to contend with Lee’s illness. Alzhiemers is a terrible disease but with the help of family and loved ones it made it tolerable. You folks know who you are so from the bottom of my heart … thank you so much. I couldn’t have done it without you.

There will be a celebration of life for Lee at a later time. My family and I want to wait until we can get together without worry of contracting Covid. I will announce that at the appropriate time. It will be nice to finally be able to hug and reminisce the “good times” we had with Lee.

