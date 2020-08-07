The RFA is proud to produce a short evening of One-Act Plays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 21, 22 and 23, 2020. Shows are at 8 PM on Friday and Saturday, with the Sunday matinée at 4 PM, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. The Festival is Exclusively Sponsored by Experience Rangeley Magazine.

Your evening will include the classic “Who’s On First” by Abbott and Costello, “Drowned Out” by Robert Patrick, “Madame President” by Wallace Acton, Lady MacBeth’s Monologue from Shakespeare’s “MacBeth,” as well as “No Nonsense,” an original play written by Laura Sadler-Harperink, Jeannie Brown and Anne Crump, a poignant comedy about two sisters deciding what to do about Mom. All the plays have three or fewer in the cast, and will include Covid-19 social distancing restrictions in staging and presentation. The event will last about one hour.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under. Tickets will be sold at the door so that each party/family group can be seated according to social distancing guidelines. The Box Office will open at 6:30 PM the nights of the show; 2:30 PM for the matinée. There will be a maximum of 50 seats sold for each performance. You will be asked to wear a mask when not in your seat.

The RFA is a non-profit arts organization “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the western mountains of Maine. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

