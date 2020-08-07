PARIS — The Oxford County Commissioners has signed a deal with a web developer to take over the running of the county’s website.

The agreement with Lauren Haven will provide the county with an annual 75% savings over the current cost for running the website, according to Oxford County executive assistant Abby Shaner. The contract will pay Haven $99 per month or $1,188 per year. Oxford County now pays more than $4,000 for the same service.

Haven works as an administrator for the Maine County Commissioners Association. She begins overseeing the county’s website Aug. 20.

The panel agreed Thursday to the promotions of Beth Frisbee and David Landry from corrections officers to corrections corporals. It also hired Austin Polgo as a part time corrections officer. The position will become full time in two weeks.

Commissioners also accepted the resignation of deputy Brandan George, who is leaving to work for another agency.

The county department heads reported that they are working on a process to handle internal complaints. The department heads are also developing a way to recognize county employees.

The sheriff’s department reported that it is taking over the policing in the town of Dixfield after the resignation of its police chief. The county will consider a formal contract if the temporary solution of coverage turns into a long-time commitment.

Commissioners also approved the working draft of the job description for systems administrator.

