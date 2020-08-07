Sorry, but we are still temporarily closed, but doing our part to control the spread of COVID-19. We will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.
The dog this week is Rico, an 11 Year old male, Beagle mix and he has this to say: Hi there! “My name is Rico. I am a very sweet, outgoing older gentleman who is looking for a furever home. I have lived in a home with cats, and I love people. It has been said that I am not potty trained, but I do try really hard! I am just a really sweet, old man beagle looking for a retirement home.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Bids approved for work on Oxford’s Meeting House
-
The Franklin Journal
Blueberry delivery
-
The Franklin Journal
Pet of the week
-
The Franklin Journal
Energy Matters: Green energy
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly