Sorry, but we are still temporarily closed, but doing our part to control the spread of COVID-19. We will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The dog this week is Rico, an 11 Year old male, Beagle mix and he has this to say: Hi there! “My name is Rico. I am a very sweet, outgoing older gentleman who is looking for a furever home. I have lived in a home with cats, and I love people. It has been said that I am not potty trained, but I do try really hard! I am just a really sweet, old man beagle looking for a retirement home.”

