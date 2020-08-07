Rico is a senior beagle mix of 11 years, how can anyone resist the charm of those big, brown eyes?. Submitted photo

Sorry, but we are still temporarily closed, but doing our part to control the spread of COVID-19. We will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The dog this week is Rico, an 11 Year old male, Beagle mix and he has this to say:  Hi there!  “My name is Rico.  I am a very sweet, outgoing older gentleman who is looking for a furever home. I have lived in a home with cats, and I love people. It has been said that I am not potty trained, but I do try really hard!  I am just a really sweet, old man beagle looking for a retirement home.”

