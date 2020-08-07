Charges

Lewiston

• Frank Corso, 33, of 1969 Lisbon St., on charges of domestic aggravated assault and violating probation, 9:15 a.m. Friday at 1968 Lisbon St.

• Eldon Calder, 42, of 31 Hamel St., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:45 a.m. Friday at that address.

• Justin Dunn, 41, listed as transient, on warrant charging failure to appear in court on an assault charge, 2 p.m. Friday at the police station.

Auburn

• Devine Nazaire, 33, of 63 Third St., on charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault, domestic threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, 8:17 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive.

• Michael Worth, 34, of 733 Route 219 Leeds, on a warrant charging driving with a suspended license, 1:47 p.m. Friday at 32 Howe St., Lewiston.

Androscoggin County

• David Searles, 38, of 61 Highland St., Winthrop, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3:35 a.m. Friday on Main Street, Lewiston.

• Corey Emery, 28, of 167 Bates St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 12:12 p.m. Friday at the Washington County Jail.

• Shaun Barry, 20, Sanford, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, possession of scheduled drugs and violating probation, 3:30 p.m. Friday at 32 Howe St.

• Shawna Burch, 20, of 28 Pearl St., Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release, 3 p.m. Friday at 32 Howe St.

