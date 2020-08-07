RANGELEY LAKE – 71 Faunce Road – Breathtaking views from this very private location on the Eastern Shore of Rangeley Lake. This location does not come around often, don’t miss out! Classic Rangeley style cottage with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a great full length covered porch and massive living area. A true lakehouse with large windows, high ceilings and large fieldstone fireplace. Enjoy easy access to Rangeley Lake with flat lawn, birch trees and unobstructed westerly views. Property has multiple outbuildings that include a studio guest cottage, garage and large storage shed. If you are looking for a wonderful waterfront property that offers great privacy but still close to the Rangeley Village, take a look at 71 Faunce Road, you won’t be disappointed. Graciously offered at $995,000.

For more information contact James L Eastlack – Broker/Owner • Morton & Furbish Real Estate, Rangeley, ME

207.864.5777 office / 207.670.5058 cell

