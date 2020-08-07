Maine native Shawn Warren made a significant improvement in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, but not enough to stick around for the weekend at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Warren, a teaching pro at Falmouth Country Club and one of 20 PGA club professionals in the 156-player field, shot a 3-over 73 Friday to give him a two-day total of 11-over 151.

The cut is projected to be 1 over.

Warren was plus-2 through five holes Friday, with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 5. Starting with No. 6, he made six straight pars before a birdie on the par-4, 494-yard 12th hole.

Warren then made five straight pars before ending his round with a four-putt double bogey on No. 18.

On Thursday, Warren started his round on the back nine and made birdies on his first two holes. But he followed with four straight bogeys, and later made two double bogeys, finishing with an 8-over 78.

