The RRG&SA Tim Baker Trail Storybook Walk remains open featuring the book I AM BIRCH by Scott Kelley. The short walk embraces the nature of the area as hikers learn about the wisdom of this amazing birch stump. The trail is open daily and it is located behind the Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsmen’s Association clubhouse on Old Skiway Road in Oquossoc.
