A federal appeals court has sided with a Cape Elizabeth High School student who was disciplined for posting a note in a girls’ bathroom saying there was a rapist in the school.

The decision from the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday means Aela Mansmann will not be required to serve a three-day suspension while her free speech case proceeds at the lower court. The judges agreed that Mansmann is likely to succeed in her lawsuit, and they wrote that school administrators did not prove she was bullying a specific student when she posted the note, which was their justification for her suspension.

“Indeed, a school cannot suppress speech simply because it is unpopular with or critical of the school administrators,” Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch wrote.

Mansmann and her mother, Shael Norris, filed the lawsuit in federal court last year. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing them.

“It is already difficult for survivors and their allies to speak up about sexual assault,” Emma Bond, the organization’s legal director, wrote in a statement. “The Circuit Court’s decision affirms that schools cannot silence students simply for speaking up on important, but difficult, issues. It affirms the long-established precedent that students do not leave their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse door.”

The attorney representing the school district did not immediately respond to an email with questions about the decision.

Mansmann, who was a sophomore at Cape Elizabeth High last year, is an advocate against sexual assault. In September, she posted a sticky note in a bathroom that read, “There’s a rapist in the school and you know who it is.” Two other girls posted similar notes.

School officials said at the time that they were investigating the allegations in the note. They also said the school was safe and there was no rapist in the building.

Mansmann spoke with the Portland Press Herald about student concerns over the district’s response to sexual assault allegations. The same day the newspaper published a story about those concerns and the notes in the bathrooms, the school told Mansmann she would be suspended for three days for bullying.

She appealed the suspension, and about 50 students staged a walkout to support her and the other two girls who were disciplined. The ACLU of Maine then filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mansmann and her mother in the U.S. District Court of Maine. The complaint alleges school officials violated the student’s First Amendment rights and her protection from retaliation under Title IX, which is part of a federal law that prevents gender discrimination and sexual violence in education.

In October, District Judge Lance Walker heard oral arguments in Portland and then granted Mansmann’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

“Something more is necessary to justify punishment,” Walker wrote in his own ruling. “If school administrators receive carte blanche to tamp down and vet non-frivolous outcries on topics of social justice, expressed in areas generally associated with free student communication, where would that leave us?”

The Cape Elizabeth School Department appealed that decision to the 1st Circuit Court in Boston. The case in the lower court has been on hold since then.

“Schools must have the ability to address statements by students that are likely to spread fear and alarm or to harm others as was the case with the statement involved in this case,” attorney Melissa Hewey said at the time. “The precedent created by the federal court’s decision will have a chilling effect on school officials’ efforts to keep schools safe and will deter schools from acting promptly to identify and remove dangers or threats from the schools. Ensuring the safety of all of our students is our paramount goal and in order to support this goal, we cannot let this decision stand without challenge.”

A panel of judges heard oral arguments in the case in June. They also considered amicus briefs, including one filed by the Gender Violence Legal Policy Workshop at Harvard Law School in support of Mansmann. The brief says the school district’s handling of the case is indicative of “serious Title IX compliance problems.” The district rebutted that in its own filing, saying Harvard mischaracterized their response.

This story will be updated.

