WELD — The Weld Public Library has reopened with shorter hours and new rules in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Patrons must call, make an appointment to visit the library, either that day or ahead of time,” librarian Wendy Ames said in a telephone interview Tuesday, August 4.

Library doors are locked when patrons are not expected, she added.

The library is now open 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It had been open 2-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,” Ames said.

Saturday hours were extended to 2 p.m. because of COVID-19. While the library is open shorter hours, Ames is there full time to clean, restock quarantined books and complete other tasks.

“The biggest change is that everything now must be returned through the book return,” Ames said. “That way I only have to handle things once.”

Items that are looked at but not checked out must be brought to the desk for quarantine.

“Everything has to be quarantined for 7 days before checking an item out again,” Ames said.

Masks are preferred and hand sanitizers are available, she said.

“For those not comfortable coming into the library, curbside pick up during the shortened hours is still available,” Ames said.

