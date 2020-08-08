I have always been impressed with Kristen Cloutier’s representation and dedication to the citizens of Lewiston. She was a proven, hard-working city councilor and mayor, serving time on numerous committees and boards.

I worked with her on the Lewiston School Committee for two years and was always impressed with her educated and well thought out devotion to Lewiston, and the impact our schools and students would have on the future of our community.

She is an honorable citizen, working to make a proactive difference.

Her family resides and works in Lewiston and her daughter attends Farwell Elementary School. They are stalwart supporters of local businesses.

I look forward to voting for Kristen Cloutier for reelection to the Maine House of Representatives in November so that she may continue representing the residents of District 60. I hope others will join me.

Francis Gagnon, Lewiston

