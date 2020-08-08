SOUTH PARIS — Paul Dube, blind since the age of 12 and currently battling a terminal cancer diagnosis, has been playing his music in local nursing homes, gazebos and watering holes. Early in his musical career he performed solo and with groups such as Trailer Trash, Triple Threat LTD and the Zingo Zango Generic Jug Band, and has opened for well-known artists such as Alison Krauss.

In early July, Dube joined up with fellow musicians Craig Rebus, David Packard, Elizabeth Ross, Louis Jones, and Nathan Towne at The Hydrant in South Paris to put on what Dube deemed would be his last public concert. “I am thrilled we could help Paul organize this benefit concert, as we all knew how important it was to him. He is truly an inspiration to us all,” said April Harris, owner of The Hydrant.

Paul was passionate that the purpose of his last public concert would be to raise funds and help other cancer patients in western Maine and, in doing so, honor the oncology staff at Stephen’s Memorial Hospital, for whom he has a special affection. All proceeds from the concert were donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine to be used to purchase specific items needed by individuals living with cancer.

