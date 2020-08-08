RUMFORD/MEXICO — Area Youth Football is hosting virtual signups on their Facebook page, AYF.
In not on Facebook, contact Katie at (207) 364-3028.

Signups for contact football are for grades 3-6, and flag football for grades K-2.

Signup will end on August 30th.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles