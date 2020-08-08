RUMFORD/MEXICO — Area Youth Football is hosting virtual signups on their Facebook page, AYF.
In not on Facebook, contact Katie at (207) 364-3028.
Signups for contact football are for grades 3-6, and flag football for grades K-2.
Signup will end on August 30th.
