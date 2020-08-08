NORTH CAROLINA – Peter E. Morrison was born Oct. 17, 1967, in Lewiston, Maine and he passed away July 31, 2020, after a brief illness; with his family at his side. He left Maine to make his home in Leland, N.C., where he loved the warm temperatures and the sunshine. Pete graduated from Lisbon High School, where he was an accomplished track athlete, setting several state and school records. Pete wasn’t afraid of hard work and held many jobs in the construction field. He traveled all over the country, working on turbine engines for Local Union # 349.Pete enjoyed fishing and was quite fond of his jacked-up Chevy pick-up, “Big Red.” He also loved riding his Harley and went to many bike weeks in Myrtle Beach and Daytona. He organized and participated in many bike rallies to help others in need.Pete was not afraid to share his opinion or speak his mind. He brought life to any event and was always willing to help someone in need. Because of this, he had friends too numerous to count. Even with the physical distance, he continued to stay involved with family. He will be greatly missed by his mother and stepfather, Ruth and Dana Saucier, brother; Tom Morrison and wife, Sandy, stepsister, Kristine Beauchesne and husband Barry; the love of his life; Frances Brown and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Pete’s life will be honored in a private ceremony.If so desired, contributions may be made in Peter’s memory to the ASPCA/Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

