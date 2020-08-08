RUMFORD – Marjorie E. Scott, 88, of Knox Street in Rumford, was reunited in Heaven with her husband Francis and her son’s Gary and Timothy, on Thursday August 6, 2020.

She was born in Mexico, Maine, on January 2, 1932 a daughter of William and Bridget (Arsenault) Merchant.

Marjorie was educated in Rumford schools and was a graduate of Stephen’s High School class of 1950.

She was a devoted wife, mom, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Marjorie was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior and taught CCD for several years.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, dice and knitting.

Surviving are her children, William Scott and wife Valerie of Rumford, Raymond Scott of Missouri, Allen Scott of Mexico, Robert Scott of Peru, Sue Ward and husband Rodney of MA, Larry Scott and wife Janice of Mexico, Kenneth Scott of Mexico, and Ann Blood and husband Skip of Avon, Maine; a sister, Marie Adams of Meriden, Conn.; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Francis, two sons, Gary Lee and Timothy Allen, and two brothers, Ralph and Melvin Merchant.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rumford Community Home, Beacon Hospice, and Dr. Nicole Boutaugh for the compassionate care given to Marjorie.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday August 10, 2020, at SG Thibault Funeral Home, CDC guidelines will be followed, with social distancing and masks required.

A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St. John Cemetery with CDC guidelines being followed, masks and social distancing.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired contributions in Marjorie’s name may be made to the Resident’s Activity Fund at Rumford

Community Home

11 John F. Kennedy Lane,

Rumford, ME 04276.

« Previous