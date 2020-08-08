Recently, my vehicle broke down on a busy Auburn road. As I awaited a tow, an Auburn police officer quickly stopped to check on my situation. I also counted nine other drivers who checked on me.

Despite the obvious lack of human decency I see and read about in Washington, D.C., this world does have caring and considerate people out there. Proof that Mainers do look out for each other and are willing to help became very clear to me.

My inconvenience taught me to pay it forward someday and reminded me how lucky I am to live in this place we call home.

There really are good people out there and this situation proved it to me.

I feel so proud of my little town.

Paul Boucher, Auburn

« Previous

Next »