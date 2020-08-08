(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 – AFL: Carlton at West Coast
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 – AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
8 a.m.
FS2 – Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBCSN – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis.
1 p.m.
FOX – Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
3 p.m.
FS1 – AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
4 p.m.
NBCSN – NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX – PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
FS1 – PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
1 p.m.
ESPN – PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF – U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
4 p.m.
CBS – PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
FOX – Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
CBSSN – The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN – KT at Hanwha
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN – Lotte at Doosan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN – Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 – Detroit at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
MLBN – Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington
7:30
NESN – Toronto at Boston
9 p.m.
MLBN – San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT – Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
TNT – Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
TNT – Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:45 p.m.
ESPN – Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
8 p.m.
NBC – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
NBCSN – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN – PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 – Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
5:30 a.m.
FS1 – NRL: Canberra at Penrith
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 – Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 – NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 – NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2
8 p.m.
FS1 – Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
12 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS – Palermo-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 – Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC – Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBATV – Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (taped) —
Sunday, August 9
ESPN – Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
