(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 – AFL: Carlton at West Coast

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 – AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

8 a.m.

FS2 – Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 – Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

NBCSN – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis.

1 p.m.

FOX – Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

3 p.m.

FS1 – AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

4 p.m.

NBCSN – NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX – PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

FS1 – PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

ESPN – PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF – U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

4 p.m.

CBS – PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FOX – Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

CBSSN – The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN – KT at Hanwha

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN – Lotte at Doosan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN – Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 – Detroit at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

MLBN – Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington

7:30

NESN – Toronto at Boston

9 p.m.

MLBN – San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT – Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

TNT – Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

TNT – Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN – Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBC – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

8 p.m.

NBC – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

NBCSN – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN – PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 – Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

5:30 a.m.

FS1 – NRL: Canberra at Penrith

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 – NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 – NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 – Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

12 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS – Palermo-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 – Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC – Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBATV – Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (taped) —

Sunday, August 9

ESPN – Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 – Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

