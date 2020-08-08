|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, August 9
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
|4 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
|1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|3 p.m.
FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
|12 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
|1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
|LACROSSE
|12:30 P.M.
NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 a.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
|1:30 p.m
NESN Plus — Toronto at Boston
|4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
|NBA BASKETBBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5 p.m.
NBCSB — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
NBCSN/NESN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|3 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|RODEO
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.
|TENNIS
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final
|6:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
