(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong

AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia

9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

3 p.m.

FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

LACROSSE
12:30 P.M.

NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 a.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweights), UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped)

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m

NESN Plus — Toronto at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBCSB — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NBCSN/NESN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

3 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

RODEO
6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D.

TENNIS
1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles