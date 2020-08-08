(All times Eastern)

Thursday, August 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m.

FS1 – AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 – FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

1 p.m.

FS2 – FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN – PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

GOLF – U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN – LG at Kia

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN – Lotte at Doosan

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN – PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Semifinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN – Minnesota at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

MLBN – LA Angels at Seattle

7 p.m.

FOX – Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV – Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT – Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT – Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT – Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN – Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NNCSN – Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN – Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN – Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

CNBC – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN – UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 – MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

FS1 – Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS – Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 – Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 – Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

12 a.m. (Friday)

NBATV – Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (taped) —

