AUBURN — Auburn resident Pam Whittier has the same heart disease, cardiomyopathy, that her Dad passed away from in 2015. Her service dog, Diamond, is able to tell family members when Whittier’s heart rhythm is “off,” which is extremely important due to her being a cardiac arrest survivor with an implanted cardiac defibrillator. Diamond continues to be of tremendous comfort during Whittier’s own heart journey but now Diamond needs surgery to correct hind leg issues with her ACL, meniscus and fibula. Other than getting surgery, Diamond will need to be put down.

Whittier notes, “I can’t imagine my life without her; she is such a source of strength for me.” Diamond is currently being kept comfortable on pain medication, but that is not a long-term solution.

Diamond’s needed surgery has a $5,000 price tag. To help with the cost, there will be a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9, at 114 Howe St., Auburn. All proceeds will benefit the surgery. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up at: gf.me/u/yifzwd.

