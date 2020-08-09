If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Since the mystery photo two weeks ago was too easy we decided to make last week’s a little harder and only had a dozen correct entries. Our winner, Jon Mennealy, of Sabattus, correctly identified the wall of Centerville Parking Garage at the corner of Ash and Canal Streets in downtown Lewiston. He has run road races past there and his wife and son work in the area so he had no trouble identifying where it was. He and a few others mentioned that Bates Mill can just be made out in the out of focus background. One caller reminded us that the mural on the other side of the garage as well as the one on the other side of this wall has been past mystery photos.

