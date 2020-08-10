Derell D. Guy, 34, transient, fugitive from justice, July 28 in Carthage, Maine State Police.

Patrick G. Flaherty Jr., 20, Livermore Falls, operate without a license, Aug. 1 in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

Cherie L. Givens, 49, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 1 in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

Dana P. Fournier, 45, Jay, warrant, Aug. 4 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

Christopher J. Burnham, 32, Strong, warrant, Aug. 4 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles