It is unclear how Maine’s Department of Labor would set up enhanced unemployment benefits outlined in President Trump’s weekend executive action, and the short-term measure does not go far enough to provide real relief for tens of thousands of jobless Mainers, Gov. Janet Mills said Monday.

“With the myriad legal and logistical questions these orders and memoranda raise, the president’s actions over the weekend appear to subordinate real relief for unemployed Americans to partisan gamesmanship, making Maine families a pawn in a cruel political game,” Mills said in a press release.

One of Trump’s executive memos, unveiled on Saturday, would use federal disaster-relief funds to pay out-of-work Americans an extra $400 per week. But states appear to have to voluntarily sign onto the program and pay 25 percent of the cost – $100 per week for each worker collecting unemployment benefits.

Based on the roughly 80,000 Mainers on unemployment reported by the labor department last week, the state’s cost would be roughly $8 million for one week of expanded benefits.

The president’s action would enact a new program, but it is unclear how states are meant to implement it, said state Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. She said her department intends to seek information about the unemployment expansion from the Trump administration on Monday.

“Many of the details of the order relating to unemployment are vague and include no information about how the program should be implemented or would work, raising serious concerns about the ability to deliver benefits to out-of-work Mainers in a timely manner,” Fortman said in a statement.

Maine is already facing a fiscal crisis to the extent that Mills has asked state department heads to cut spending by 10 percent. The Trump administration encouraged states to use part of the emergency relief fund they were granted in the CARES Act to pay for their share. Maine was provided $1 billion in relief funds from that law.

“On every White House call, the governors universally call upon the (Trump) administration to support serious stimulus funds for small businesses and local and state governments whose budgets have been hard hit by the pandemic and for flexibility with existing relief funds,” Mills said. “Asking states now to take on additional expenses is unresponsive to these needs and threatens important programs and services.”

The president put out his executive actions, including the unemployment benefits expansion, a payroll tax deferral through the end of the year, and an action directing federal agencies to examine housing and eviction protection, after talks for another economic relief package between the White House and congressional Democrats broke down again on Friday.

The economic support included in the executive actions is insufficient, Mills said.

Fundamentally “Maine people need real solutions, not questionable, problematic actions,” she said. “Congress must step up, put aside the partisanship, and reach consensus on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package that meets the extensive challenges facing the American people.”

This story will be updated.

