100 Years Ago: 1920

A party of 10 boys and three councillors from Camp Cedarcrest at Belgrade passed through Lewiston, last night, on their way to camp. They intended to spend the night at the Bates campus. A week ago today the boys Ieft Belgrade. Since then they have visited the White Mountains, as well as many points of interest in western Maine.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A large black bear has been spotted in a field off the Hotel Road in Auburn. Daniel Berry, of the Hotel Road, notified police at 11:28 a.m, today that a large animal had been seen in the area for the past several days, most recently this morning in a field behind the Airport Store. Lt Steven Mehalcik contacted Game Warden Robert Thibou, of Minot, who said he didn’t believe there was any danger unless someone attempts to bother the bear.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Auburn Mayor Bob Thorpe is offering his best wishes to the Auburn Suburban Little League team that will head to Thoroughfare, N.J., this weekend for the Eastern Regional Finals. Well-wishers can meet the team of 14-and 15-year-olds at a dinner at Edward Little High School on Thursday at 6:45 pm

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

