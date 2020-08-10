DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a cobbler to repair a few pairs of high heels. I know there are some places in southern Maine, but do you know of anyone closer? —No name, Turner

ANSWER: I just heard about this and I am thrilled: Paul Rowland, a cobbler with a longtime business in Westbrook, is moving his shop to Lisbon. It will open Aug. 19, so if you can wait just a little bit, you can get those shoes looking like new.

Paul’s Shoe Repair will be located at 350 Lisbon Road (Route 196, just down the road on the right from the U.S. Post Office coming from the Falls). You can reach the business at 207-854-4338.

I have heard many positive comments over my time as Ms. Sun Spots. One recent letter written by “Marc and Betty” reads, “(Paul) is a wonderful man who does excellent work.”

Readers, it is so important to the vitality of Sun Spots to send in your recommendations. I do take note of them and save them. I also want to encourage everyone, especially during these “unprecedented times,” that when a business goes above and beyond that you acknowledge their service and thank them personally. On a daily basis, local business people are struggling and even have to close their doors after many years. Please do whatever you are comfortable with and what is within your means to keep our neighbors and friends who have served us going strong.

Conversely, if you have a complaint, do everything you can to respectfully talk it out with those in charge of the business — face to face if possible. Ms. Sun Spots does not get involved in complaints about individual businesses, but I can point you in the direction to get assistance.

If your attempts to resolve your grievance with a business owner fail, the best thing you can do is contact the Better Business Bureau with an email form at https://www.bbb.org/bbb-directory/us/me, or call 508-652-4800 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have a concern related to how a business owner is handling business operations within the context of COVID-19, go to maine.gov.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have a 20-by-16-inch oil painting of our grandfather’s farm (circa 1941) and we would like to have prints made. The problem is it needs to be scanned first. I have contacted several print shops in the Lewiston-Auburn area, but no one has a scanner big enough. We found a shop in Portland, but we would have to leave it and go back. Did we miss someone in the L-A area who can help? —Bradley, Poland

ANSWER: I’m wondering if you or someone with a good camera and lighting can take a photo of the painting then use that for the print. My suggestion is to call Francis at Photo Finish at the Auburn Mall and see what he has to say. The number is 207-783-3354. He also may know a business with a larger scanner if that is what you really need to get the job done.

Readers, please write in if you know of a way to help Bradley get his prints made.

