LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System has hired Patricia A. Scherle as its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Scherle will lead St. Mary’s nursing staff as well as oversee the implementation and coordination of programs and initiatives to ensure patients consistently receive the very best clinical care.

Prior to joining Covenant Health, Scherle was the vice president and chief nursing officer at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, a 148-bed nonprofit community teaching hospital. Her tenure at Tower Health | Community Health Systems, which includes Chestnut Hill Hospital, spanned 10 years in various leadership roles at multiple hospitals.

Scherle holds a doctorate in nursing practice from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and earned her master’s in health care administration from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. She is also a nurse executive advanced—board certified and a registered nurse.

