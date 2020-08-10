AUBURN — Uncle Andy’s Digest has hired Colby Michaud as a multimedia specialist.

Michaud brings with him nearly 10 years of experience in the multimedia and creative services industry.

In 2010, Michaud cofounded the video production firm Praxis Motion Pictures. He plans to continue managing the firm from a macro level, entrusting operations to longtime colleague, Taylor Wood.

For Uncle Andy’s Digest and LA Metro Magazine, its sister publication, Michaud is onboard to help build the brands’ audiences on social media while developing new digital, mobile-friendly offerings to its advertisers.

