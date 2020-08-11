TORONTO — The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime.
Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.”
When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
