Falmouth announced Tuesday that the beach at Town Landing will remain closed for a few more days following a fuel oil spill caused by a fishing boat that came ashore.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection inspected the beach Monday evening and found visible evidence of fuel in the water.

A water sample was taken Tuesday morning, but the test results may not be available for several days, according to a town news release.

“In the meantime, for the safety of users, the beach will remain closed,” the town said.

According to the town, a 35-foot fishing boat came ashore Monday morning and spilled an unknown amount of diesel on the northern beach at Town Landing. The cause of the spill remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department and the U. S. Coast Guard.

Town Landing is located at the end of Town Landing Road off Route 88. It is the largest, recreational anchorage and mooring field north of Marblehead, Massachusetts, the town said. There is a public beach and boat launch as well as benches overlooking Casco Bay.

Related Headlines Falmouth closes beach after fishing boat spills fuel

« Previous

filed under: