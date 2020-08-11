AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has added Stephen Miller to the team at its Auburn location.

Miller grew up in Orrington and graduated from Brewer High School. His background includes being a former owner of Governor’s Restaurant in Lewiston, along with 15 years experience in the real estate industry.

Miller currently resides in Lewiston and has a musically inclined son that is continuing his education at University of Maine. He is also a member of the Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors.

