100 Years Ago: 1920

An Auburn citizen has called attention to the fact that there is not a single solitary bench in the little park near the Auburn Maine Central station. Many employees in the shoe factories use this pleasant bit of grass and shade trees to rest in during the noon hour and are compelled to lie on the grass. They don’t expect Spanish tooled leather chairs, just a few plain wooden benches. It would be an appreciated addition to the park.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Betty Grable, in the role of a dumb but beautiful blonde, proved herself to be an able comedienne in Monday evening’s production of “Born Yesterday” at Lakewood Summer Theater. Backed by an exceptional and capable cast, Miss Grable shows she still “has it” both as an actress and as the pin-up gal she was for the boys in World War II. As Billie Dawn, she plays the paramour of a rich hoodlum type character who made his money in a very unethical manner.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Hundreds of people attended the 17th annual Lions Club auto show over the weekend to see vintage polished chrome bumpers on antique and classic cars didn’t see as many people as usual on Saturday,” said one club member Joe Hatch, “but things are picking up now and we expect to see as successful a show this year as we have in the past.” There were over 300 antique cars parked at the Oxford County Fairgrounds on Sunday morning. “The oldest is a 1904 Cadillac and the second oldest is a 1907 Ford,” said Hatch. “We have cars from all over. We have some from Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and of course Maine. This show every year is as much fun for everyone. Many people come back year after year to see what’s on display,” he said. New this year was a valve cover race where contestants take a valve cover off an automobile engine, put it on wheels and race to a prescribed finish line. There was also a display of old pedal cars to show what children in the past had to play with.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: