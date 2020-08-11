Another Maine resident has died of COVID-19, and the state reported six new cases of the disease on Tuesday.

The relatively low infection rate in Maine is positioning the state to be one of the best in the country to have a chance at controlling the virus this fall, and have school reopenings be successful.

Although six new cases were reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the net increase was actually only one case. That’s because the agency subtracted cases from the previous day, which is usually done because cases initially listed as probable turn out to be negative. On Tuesday, after past case numbers were adjusted, the total number of cases rose from 4,049 to 4,050.

Meanwhile, 23 more Mainers have recovered from COVID-19. No information on the death was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

Maine is one of only six states – all in the Northeast – considered to be “trending better” by the COVID Exit Strategy website. The website, run by several public health experts, looks at several metrics for how each state is faring with the pandemic, such as virus prevalence, testing and the percentage of positive tests.

The other states in the trending better category are New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Eighteen states fall into the worst category – “uncontrolled spread” – including all of the South except North Carolina, as well as California, Washington and Nevada.

The remaining states fall into “caution warranted” or “trending poorly” categories.

This story will be updated.

