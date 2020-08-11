PORTLAND – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Penny Thomas on Aug. 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born on Dec. 30, 1953, in Portland, Maine the daughter of Vernon “Brud” Stackhouse and Radience “June” Kramer. Her mother was a hair dresser and her father a meter reader for Central Maine Power. They owned a summer business of nine housekeeping cottages named “Dunroven” on Long Lake in North Bridgton. Penny was a graduate of Lake Region High School, “Pierre’s School of Cosmetology” and Andover Business College in Portland where she studied fashion and design. She was an excellent seamstress and she designed and made clothing for herself and family members. Her signature items were her wedding dress and a custom riding outfit for her sister “Cindi” to wear at horse shows and parades. Penny met her husband Jim 50 years ago this year when at 13 years old he was hired by her mom and dad to keep the grounds. While working together they developed a friendship that culminated in 44 years of marriage celebrated in January of this year. Penny worked for Stephens Memorial Hospital for 20 years as a data entry and billing clerk and co-owned “Country Caterers” with Donna Bean of Otisfield. Penny was a member of the Eastern Star, Otisfield Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Otisfield Trail Blazers Snowmobile club and a founding member of the Waterford Trail Blazer’s ATV club. She is survived by her husband Jim, sister Cindi and her life partner Gary Quincy and their two son’s Jordan and Adam. She is also survived by her uncle Dick McDaniel, his son Dale and wife Jennifer, her Aunt Joanne Chute, her adult children Bill and Mary, a cousin Dennis Stackhouse his wife Linda and their two adult sons as well as a brother in-law Jeff Thomas. A service will be held Saturday August 15 at 1:00 pm at the Forest Hills Cemetery on the Kansas Rd. in Bridgton, Maine. Guests are politely asked to bring and wear a face covering and there will be safe distancing by family unit. Arrangements are conducted under the auspice of Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

