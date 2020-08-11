HARTFORD – Percy L. Butler Jr., 82, a resident of Canton, passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his son’s home in Hartford, with his loving family by his side. He was born September 23, 1937 in Waterville, the son of Percy L. Butler, Sr. and Artemise (Giguere) Butler. He was a graduate of Waterville High School. On November 24, 1956 in Oakland, he married his wife of 63 years, Priscilla Powell. Percy worked for Maine Central Railroad for 30 years. He later went to work as a Millwright in the Pulp Mill Maintenance Department for International Paper Company at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. He retired in 2002 after 14 years of service. Following retirement he became interested in body building and personal fitness at the local gyms. He was a former member of the Canton Masonic Lodge, Canton High Riders Snowmobile Club and the Eagles Club in Rumford. He enjoyed taking his family on yearly camping trips, motorcycle trips with his wife, traveling, and wintering with his wife between Florida, California and Hawaii while visiting their sons. Percy was extremely proud that his five sons all served in the armed forces defending our country. He was a loving and devoted family man and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Butler of Canton, eight children, Donna Herrick and husband Edward of Sumner, Wayne Butler of Hartford, Timothy Butler and wife Susan of Honolulu, Hawaii, James Butler of Jay, Rhonda Morin and husband Raymond of New Gloucester, Allison Butler of Auburn, Kevin Butler and wife Tina of Menifee, California, Percy Butler III of Portland; 23 grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Jennie, John, Eva, Erika, Percy IV, Christopher, Jeff, Heather, Nikita, Jonbenet, Timothy, Jon Paul, Roxanne, James, Jr., Justin, Jordan, Trevor, Justine, Chelsea, Kaitlin and Garrett; 12 great-grandchildren; and special cousin who was like a brother, Arthur “Junior” Goldrup, Jr. of Oakland. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, James Butler, and sisters, Shirley Butler, Jacqueline Ouellette and Christine Butler. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Services will be announced at a later date. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 108, Canton, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous