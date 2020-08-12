The 19th Amendment was first proposed and defeated in 1878. However, it was re-introduced every year for the next 41 years.

It was passed in the House on May 21, 1919 and in the Senate on June 4, 1919. It was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920 after approval from three-fourths of the states was received, with Maine being the 19th state to ratify.

So what is the 19th Amendment? Glad you asked.

A woman’s right to vote.

So, to all women everywhere, not only must we celebrate our day on Aug. 18, but we must exercise our right to vote in every election and remove the abysmally twitterpated, mendacious sycophants running our lives.

Claire Gravel, Lewiston

