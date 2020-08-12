This year, I think people should be more conscious than ever about who they plan to vote for, especially at the national level.

Jared Golden, the current representative for the 2nd Congressional District, is up for reelection. My observation of his performance during his first term at the national level is that he has stayed true to his principles and his campaign promises and worked effectively across the aisle.

He has been a strong voice and a reliable vote for workers and unions, for affordable health care, for veterans, alternative energy, small business and other Maine priorities.

In these uncertain and tumultuous times, it is even more important than usual to have elected officials who are decent, practical, honest and hard-working. Those qualities describe Congressman Golden and I think it makes sense to give him another term to continue his excellent work.

Cynthia Stancioff, Chesterville

« Previous

Next »