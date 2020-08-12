• Andrew P. Gerrish, 41, Farmington, three warrants failure to appear, Aug. 11 in Farmington, $350 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• William E. Armstrong III, 56, transient, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, Aug. 11 in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elmore R. Ouellette
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John Howard Gannett
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Alma Theresa (MacDougall) Batherson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George A. White
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Beverly (Averill) Walker