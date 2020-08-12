• Andrew P. Gerrish, 41, Farmington, three warrants failure to appear, Aug. 11 in Farmington, $350 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• William E. Armstrong III, 56, transient, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, Aug. 11 in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

