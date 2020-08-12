Fred Heathco cuts shelving for his restaurant’s kitchen Wednesday afternoon in the Court Street parking lot. “We have been planning on renovating for almost two years, and when the coronavirus hit we put them on hold and it set us back even more, but decided to go forward and here we are. It all revolves around a new oven, which arrives Thursday, a week late, so everything will have to come together later in the week and over the weekend as we hope to open on Monday,” said Heathco, as he pulled his safety goggles on and cranked up the table saw. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Chris Lavanway, working for Fire Safe Equipment, installs the fire suppression system at Heathco's Pizza and Variety on Court Street in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon as owner Fred Heathco, middle, talks with another contractor. The local restaurant plans to reopen Monday if all goes as planned. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal