100 Years Ago: 1920

Gaily decorated with flags and resplendent in shining new paint, the State Ferry, “The Governor King,” made her first trip across the Kennebec from Bath to Woolwich one afternoon recently. Both the boat and the new drops at the landing worked to perfection and from 23 to 25 automobiles found plenty of room on the deck on each of the four trips of the afternoon. Capt. Thomas Coss of the Governor King is convinced that she is fully adequate to handle the traffic.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The planning committee for the public Testimonial for retiring Auburn City Manager Woodbury L. Brackett met today to make final plans for the tribute scheduled for next Sunday at Edward Little High School. Those planning the testimonial are Auburn Mayor Clyde E. Goudey, new City Manager Bernard J. Murphy Jr., Ralph Hodgkins Jr. M. Walker Smith, Andre Potvin, ticket chairman, Ward Two Councilman John R. Linnell, general chairman, Richard M. Plante, publicity chairman, and Donald Cooper. During the meeting Mayor Goudey declared August 16 as “Woodbury Brackett Day.” The informal testimonial will get underway at 5 p.m. with a chicken barbeque. At 7 pm the ceremonies will be held in the school auditorium.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Blueberry Festival in Wilton began Friday with a typically sunny day. Much of the interest centered on Main St;, where craft sales were set up along Wilson Stream and in the vacant lot beside the former restaurant. The Congregational Church had tables of arts and crafts, kitchen articles and baked goods along with a cookie walk, both inside the vestry and outside on the front lawn. On the side lawn, the church’s youth served lunches on a large table with flowers, plants, and fresh blueberries. Also there were two tables of exotic international crafts.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: