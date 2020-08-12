Trump has claimed there are big problems with absentee ballots.
While teaching at the University of Southern Maine it was necessary for me to vote absentee ballot and I never felt there was a problem.
Since retirement I have counted absentee ballots in my hometown of Woodstock. I see absolutely no problem with citizens who cannot be home to vote on Election Day, voting absentee.
Also, with the threatening pandemic upon us, we need to be cautious of overcrowding while waiting to vote.
Nancy Willard, Bryant Pond
