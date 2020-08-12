FARMINGTON – Dorothy A. Norton, 90, resident of Livermore, went home to her Lord on August 10, 2020, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. Dorothy A. Norton lived on Route 4 in Livermore for over 70 years. She was born August 29, 1929, in Canton to George and Zoradia (Hines) Poland. She went to school locally in Livermore. On November 27, 1947, she married Sewell Norton in Turner, Maine. Shortly after they married Sewell started building their house on Route 4 in Livermore where they resided together until his passing in 2010. She had one child, Sharon Williams, Livermore; three grandchildren, Christina Labbe, Windsor, Maine; Cynthia Brown, Gastonia, North Carolina; Charles Hebert, who passed in October 2011. Seven great-grandchildren, Charles Hebert Jr., Greene, Maine, Courtney Labbe, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Marissa Labbe, Windsor, Maine, Anquinnetta Pruitt, Gastonia, North Carolina; Noah Labbe, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Ashley Hebert, and Brooke Hebert, Greene, Maine. As well as five great-great-grandchildren. Messages of condolence may be sent http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, at North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road, Livermore, Maine, with Pastor Bonnie Higgins presiding. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine immediately following the funeral service.

Due to COVID 19 there will be no public luncheon after the service.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

