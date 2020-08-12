Charges

Lewiston

• Matthew Messenger, 39, of 81 Elmwood Road, Auburn, on two counts of possessing scheduled drugs and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a theft charge, 4:41 a.m. Wednesday at 214 Blake St.

• Ricardo Hairston, 28, of 85 Androscoggin Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

• Eric Nickerson, 52, of 189 Sumner Road, Leeds, on charges of unlawful drug possession and furnishing fentanyl, 2 p.m. Wednesday at 87 Bartlett St.

• Antwan Gildersleeve, 36, of 111 Lake St., Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:26 p.m. Wednesday at 87 Bartlett St.

• Dwayne Williams, 42, of 59 Northern Ave., Auburn, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Holland and College streets.

Androscoggin County

• Kristopher Belanger, 39, of 123 Ridge Road, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 10:01 p.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Barbara Stockwell, 55, of Auburn, and Kristina L. Simmons, 51, of Cornwall, Vermont, collided at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday at Pine and Bartlett streets, causing Stockwell’s SUV to roll once before landing back on its tires. She was examined for pain suffered in the crash. Simmons was not hurt. Stockwell’s 2014 Subaru was towed. Damage to Simmons’ 2016 Toyota was listed as functional.

