This letter concerns the long analysis (Sun Journal, Aug. 6) detailing how Sen. Susan Collins really and truly “feels” about our current president. Its intent could only have been to persuade us that she is “really” and “truly” the independent, courageous person Mainers would be likely to vote for. Recording that she has supported him only 67.5% of the time does not include those votes against him that she cast only after she was sure they would not matter to the outcome, which is “really” and “truly” support.
How this fake “bipartisanship” — which has given us Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court and Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, two people ethically unfit and opposed to the stated aims of their respective positions — is supposed to impress Mainers with long memories and good judgment, I cannot really and truly imagine.
Silver Moore-Leamon, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.