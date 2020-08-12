This letter concerns the long analysis (Sun Journal, Aug. 6) detailing how Sen. Susan Collins really and truly “feels” about our current president. Its intent could only have been to persuade us that she is “really” and “truly” the independent, courageous person Mainers would be likely to vote for. Recording that she has supported him only 67.5% of the time does not include those votes against him that she cast only after she was sure they would not matter to the outcome, which is “really” and “truly” support.

Her feelings are so well-known that the internet has lots of really and truly funny satires featuring Collins lookalikes talking about “I disagree with the president’s actions (or words) so much that I will shake two fingers at him!” Nobody shows her standing against him when her actions would speak louder than her words because she really and truly never does.

How this fake “bipartisanship” — which has given us Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court and Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, two people ethically unfit and opposed to the stated aims of their respective positions — is supposed to impress Mainers with long memories and good judgment, I cannot really and truly imagine.

Silver Moore-Leamon, Auburn

« Previous

Next »