Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
1 p.m.
FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Samsung
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.)
3 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Colorado
4 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Houston OR Baltimore at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Tampa Bay at Boston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NESN, NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (postponed from Tuesday)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

CYCLING
2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 1, Clermont-Ferrand to Saint-Christo-en-Jarez, 135 miles (taped)
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kia at LG
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

