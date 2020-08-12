Wednesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

1 p.m.

FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Samsung

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.)

3 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Colorado

4 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Houston OR Baltimore at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Tampa Bay at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NESN, NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (postponed from Tuesday)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 1, Clermont-Ferrand to Saint-Christo-en-Jarez, 135 miles (taped)

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Kia at LG

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

