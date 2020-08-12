AUBURN — In the final weekly event of the Monday Night Mini Golf League at Tabers Lakeside Stand and Golf Center, Jim Berube and Darren Avery tied for first place in the open division with matching scores of 82. The win is the first of the season for both players.

Justin Pelletier and Dan Brochu carded 83s to tie for third place, while Ken Daigle shot 86 for fifth position.

In the junior division, Jackson Corey and Dylan Grealish tied for the Week 6 win with matching scores of 99. Hayden Avery fired a 104 for third place, while Kairo Potter placed fourth and Cole Bilodeau fifth.

Brochu and Adam Robinson held a putt-off for the Pedro O’Hara’s prize for most holes-in-one in the open division with two each. Brochu earned the prize. Kairo Potter earned the Gridiron Restaurant prize for most holes-in-one in the junior division with two.

Melissa Patrie (open division) and Cole Bilodeau (junior division) won the Dubois Cafe prize for most improved putter in their respective divisions.

In a drawing among all of the golfers who participated in all six weeks of the league, Kyle Labrecque won the Pedro O’Hara’s loyalty award.

The summer season concludes Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Maine Mini Golf Open. Entry for the Maine Mini Golf Open can be completed online at https://tabersgolf.com/miniature-golf/maine-mini-golf-open/.

Interest is being gauged for a Fall Mini Golf League at Tabers. For more information, email [email protected]

« Previous