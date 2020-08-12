DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Waterford Grange, located on Route 35 beside the North Waterford Post Office, invites you to their inside/outside yard sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This sale features a wide assortment of hand-knit mittens and hats as well as afghans, sewn purses, and many other handcrafted, knit, sewn and crocheted items. Cooking utensils, pots and pans, plates and glassware, and knick-knacks are available as well.

We also have a very large assortment of books with topics including mystery, romance, cookbooks, sports, health and DIY, among others. Children’s books boast a variety suitable for ages from babies to adolescents. We have a wide variety of toys, teddy bears and stuffed animals as well as an assortment of games and puzzles for both children and adults.

The Waterford Grange is a non-profit organization and donations are accepted. Money earned will be used for our many charitable contributions and repairs to the building. Your generosity and support are most appreciated. — Mary, Master of Grange #479, Waterford

ANSWER: I’m so happy to hear that yard sales are starting to happen again. I hope everyone enjoys the sorting, selling and shopping experience as you practice your social-distancing skills. Stay healthy and safe!

If you are know of a nonprofit who is fund-raising and needs donations of goods, is renting tables, or is asking for monetary contributions, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have two large braided wool area rugs and a long “Oriental” style hall rug that needs to be cleaned. Do any rug cleaners do pick-up and delivery? That would be preferred if possible. Do you have recommendations in the Rolodex? — Patty, no town

ANSWER: You can contact Collins Carpet Cleaning in Lewiston. They will do pick-up and delivery of your carpets for an extra fee and they serve central Maine. Call 783-2933 to schedule. They are located at 227 East Ave. if you decide you want to get your rugs there yourself. The web site is collinscarpetcleaning.com

The business AllClean Carpet Care and Luv Your Rug also does pickup and delivery, and drop-offs too. They are located in Topsham (725-7277) and Lisbon (353-2597) and serve the Lewiston-Auburn area, and mid-coast and southern Maine. Their web sites are luvyourrug.com and allcleancarpet.com

Readers, please send in any other recommendations you may have.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This questions is a long shot, but a couple years ago I read a story about a Maine artist who had suffered a debilitating illness and then went on to paint beautiful close-ups of flowers as well skyscapes and seascapes. Apparently, her illness changed the way she created her art. I thought I had saved the story with her contact information, but I have no idea where it is now and I can now afford to purchase one of her paintings. Her name is Peggy, which I remember because that’s my name, too! — Peggy, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: I believe you are writing about artist Peggy Clark Lumpkins from Brownville. I had the pleasure of meeting Peggy at a craft fair. Her paintings of familiar beaches, rockscapes, clouds and flowers are very unique and whimsical. You can view and purchase her work and contact her at www.colorfootpress.com or www.peggyclarklumpkins.com.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

