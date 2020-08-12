LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen set a special town meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Town Office for voters to consider using $100,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance to offset a tax rate increase for this year.

The rate for 2019-20 was set at $22.60 per $1,000 of property valuation, an increase of $1 from the previous year. Residents had voted in September 2019 to use $150,000 from the undesignated fund to offset more of a tax increase.  Last year’s state Homestead Exemption for property owners meeting the state’s criteria was $20,000.

This year, the exemption has increased to $25,000.

The Homestead Exemption provides property tax relief for certain individuals that have owned homestead property in Maine for at least 12 months and make the property they occupy on April 1 their permanent residence, according to a state website.

Even if voters approve using $100,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance, which is a little more than $1.9 million, there would still be an increase in the tax rate for 2020-21, interim Town Manager Amanda Allen said Monday, August 10.

However, property owners who qualify for the Homestead Exemption would see a decrease in their tax bills, she said.

Selectmen agreed to not hold a second meeting in August and instead will hold the next meeting on Sept. 1.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles